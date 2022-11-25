Juan Jimenez. Séquence d'un film

Not Available

Paul Meyer, an archivist who was always fascinated by his contemporaries, dedicates 8 episodes of the television series Ce pain quotidien to the immigration of foreign workers into Belgium. This series endeavours to touch on all aspects of immigration. In it we discover, among other things, the story of Juan Jiménez, a young man from Andalucía who leaves for Belgium in search of work. The clip shown here is a montage made by Meyer to introduce the series. We find out about Juan's youth and his passage to adulthood on the back of a mule.