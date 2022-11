Not Available

When Juana la Iguana discovers that the colors from her all-time favorite painting are missing, she gathers her sleuthing hat and some young detectives for an exciting musical adventure! Featured tunes in this Spanish-language sing-along include "Payasito," "Quiero Ser Artista," "El Barco Mágico," "El Sebucán de Juana," "El Perro del Cerro," "Tres Ratones Van," "El Perro de Mi Patio" and "Tema de Despedida."