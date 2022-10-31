Not Available

Jackie and Lucy - together nicknamed 'Jucy' - are 20 something best friends who do everything together. Their days are spent working at a local alternative video store serving a variety of equally emotionally disenfranchised freaks and geeks. Always on the outside looking in but never alone as long as they have each other they combat boredom with their own special brand of 'joie de vivre'. When badgered by friends and family for being in a 'womance' (the girl equivalent of a 'bromance' - codependent, weird and incapable of living a normal life), the girls decide it's time to grow up. Jackie will snag the dreamy boyfriend and Lucy will land the job of her dreams, but will growing up mean growing apart?