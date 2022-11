Not Available

Judaai (English: Separation) is a 1997 Indian Bollywood film starring Anil Kapoor, Urmila Matondkar and Sridevi who made her last appearance in this film and left the industry. This is the remake of 1994 Telugu film Subha Lagnam, which was in turn remade from the Kannada movie Ajagajantara (1991) starring Kashinath.