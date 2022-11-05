Judas: Close to Jesus

Not Available

Judas Iscarlot is remembered for one thing: his betrayal of Jesus Christ. Even though Judas showed remorse later, his name became a symbol for traitors and turncoats throughout history. His motive seemed to be greed, but some scholars speculate political desires lurked beneath his treachery. It is easy to overlook the fact that Jesus chose Judas to be his disciple. We may also forget that while Judas betrayed Jesus, all the disciples abandoned him. With the other disciples, Judas shared a persistent misunderstanding of Jesus' true mission. Some expected Jesus to make the right political moves. We do not know the exact motivation behind Judas' betrayal but what is clear is that Judas allowed his desires to place him in a position where Satan could manipulate him. Is it possible that Judas was trying to force Jesus hand?...would Jesus rebel against Rome and set up a new political government? In betraying Jesus, Judas made the greatest mistake in history.