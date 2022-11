Not Available

Judas Priest at The Palace of Auburn Hills, Auburn Hills, MI, USA Hell Bent for Leather Grinder The Hellion Electric Eye All Guns Blazing The Sentinel Metal Gods Night Crawler The Ripper Beyond the Realms of Death Riding on the Wind Drum Solo [: S. Travis] A Touch of Evil Victim of Changes Painkiller The Green Manalishi (With the Two Prong Crown) Breaking the Law Living After Midnight You've Got Another Thing Comin'