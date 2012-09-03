Judas Priest Live at the US Festival

2012

From Metal Day at the US Festival, May 29 1983, Judas Priest took the stage to fly the metal flag for hundreds of thousands of fans in the Southern California Sun. Setlist: 1 The Hellion / Electric Eye 2 Riding on the Wind 3 Heading Out to the Highway 4 Metal Gods 5 Breaking the Law 6 Diamonds & Rust 7 Victim of Changes 8 Living After Midnight 9 The Green Manalishi (With the Two Pronged Crown) 10 Screaming for Vengeance 11 You've Got Another Thing Comin' 12 Hell Bent for Leather