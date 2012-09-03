2012

Judas Priest Live at the US Festival

September 3rd, 2012

From Metal Day at the US Festival, May 29 1983, Judas Priest took the stage to fly the metal flag for hundreds of thousands of fans in the Southern California Sun. Setlist: 1 The Hellion / Electric Eye 2 Riding on the Wind 3 Heading Out to the Highway 4 Metal Gods 5 Breaking the Law 6 Diamonds & Rust 7 Victim of Changes 8 Living After Midnight 9 The Green Manalishi (With the Two Pronged Crown) 10 Screaming for Vengeance 11 You've Got Another Thing Comin' 12 Hell Bent for Leather

Cast

Glenn TiptonHimself
K.K. DowningHimself
Ian HillHimself
Dave HollandHimself
Rob HalfordHimself

