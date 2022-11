Not Available

This is the one and only, or rather the ultimate DVD from the metal gods themselves! It was recorded at the legendary Brixton Academy show in London in December 2001. The live show track listing features quite a few songs that haven't been played live for quite a while including Turbo Lover and Desert Plains. On top of that, the DVD features tons of behind-the-scenes material, rare footage, interviews, soundcheck footage, and lots more!