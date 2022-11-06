1982

Judas Priest: Live Vengeance '82

December 11th, 1982

From the SCREAMING FOR VENGEANCE tour, this was recorded on 12 December 1982 at the Mid-South Coliseum in Memphis, Tennessee and broadcast on MTV not long after it was recorded. Songs: 1. The Hellion/Electric Eye 2. Riding On The Wind 3. Heading Out To The Highway 4. Metal Gods 5. Bloodstone 6. Breaking The Law 7. Sinner 8. Desert Plains 9. The Ripper 10. Diamonds And Rust 11. Devil's Child 12. Screaming For Vengeance 13. You've Got Another Thing Comin' 14. Victim Of Changes 15. Living After Midnight 16. The Green Manalishi (With The Two Pronged Crown) 17. Hell Bent For Leather

Cast

Glenn TiptonHimself - Lead Guitar
K.K. DowningHimself - Lead Guitar
Ian HillHimself - Bass Guitar
Dave HollandHimself - Drums
Rob HalfordHimself - Vocals

