Judas Priest: Rising in the East

Rising in the East is a live DVD of Judas Priest performing a concert in Tokyo's Nippon Budokan filmed in May 2005. Track listing "The Hellion" "Electric Eye" "Metal Gods" "Riding on the Wind" "The Ripper" "A Touch of Evil" "Judas Rising" "Revolution" "Hot Rockin'" "Breaking the Law" "I'm a Rocker" "Diamonds & Rust" "Worth Fighting for" "Deal with the Devil" "Beyond the Realms of Death" "Turbo Lover" "Hellrider" "Victim of Changes" "Exciter" "Painkiller" Encores: "Hell Bent for Leather" "Living After Midnight" "You've Got Another Thing Comin'"

Rob HalfordVocals
Scott TravisHimself - Drums
K.K. DowningHimself - Guitars
Glenn TiptonHimself - Guitars
Ian HillBass

