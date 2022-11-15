Judgment Night

Not Available

Former sports announcer Ji-hee gets fired from the broadcasting station and starts her own YouTube channel with the dream of getting back on her feet. One day, a wanted killer calls her to interview him. Ji-hee and her friends see this as the chance of a lifetime. They solve the killer’s riddles to get to the promised location, but a sudden attack leaves them unconscious… When they come to, the killer standing in front of them is a friend from Ji-hee’s elementary school, and they begin their twenty questions. The killer corners Ji-hee with truth and lies… Will Ji-hee’s objective of surprising the world with an exclusive interview work?