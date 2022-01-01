1993

Judgment Night

  • Action
  • Thriller
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 14th, 1993

Studio

Universal Pictures

While racing to a boxing match, Frank, Mike, John and Rey get more than they bargained for. A wrong turn lands them directly in the path of Fallon, a vicious, wise-cracking drug lord. After accidentally witnessing Fallon murder a disloyal henchman, the four become his unwilling prey in a savage game of cat & mouse as they are mercilessly stalked through the urban jungle in this taut suspense drama

Cast

Cuba Gooding Jr.Mike Peterson
Denis LearyFallon
Jeremy PivenRay Cochran
Peter GreeneSykes
Michael DeLorenzoTeddy, the Kid
EverlastRhodes

