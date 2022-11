Not Available

Inspirational gospel powerhouse Judith Christie McAllister performs at Nashville's Cathedral of Praise in this concert. Known as the "preeminent woman of worship" in the gospel world, McAllister has uplifted a loyal following of fans for more than two decades. Songs include "Bless Thou the Lord Oh My Soul," "We Sing Your Praises," "The Lord's Prayer," "As Your Word Says It," "Zion Rejoice," "I Live to Worship You," "To Our God!" and many more.