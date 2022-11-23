Judith: The Night She Stayed Home

Not Available

It's Halloween day in the quiet rural community of Haddonfield, Illinois. Judith Myers and her best friend D'arcy Mims are planning a Halloween night camp-out at The Myers House with their friends. Judith is trying to forget the growing tensions in her family and wants to immerse herself in a carefree celebration, but her reclusive brother's presence casts an ominous shadow over their cheerful preparations. This short film breaths life into an often overlooked character from John Carpenter's HALLOWEEN - Judith Myers may have only had a short appearance in the classic film, but she nevertheless played a crucial role in the forming of the Michael Myers story.