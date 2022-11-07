Not Available

Judith Therpauve

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Buffalo Films

    When her old resistance buddies come to her looking for someone to helm a financially troubled liberal newspaper, Judith (Simone Signoret) is at first reluctant, but for this old hero of the French anti-Nazi resistance, challenges are hard to ignore. She takes on the job, mortgaging her house to keep the paper solvent. When things take a turn for the worse, because of concerted opposition by conservative forces, she is forced to sell the paper, and she regards this as a personal failure.

    Cast

    		Simone Signoret
    		Philippe LéotardJean-Pierre Maurier
    		Robert ManuelDroz
    		François SimonClaude Hirsch-Balland
    		Marcel ImhoffPierre Damien
    		Daniel LecourtoisDesfraizeaux

    View Full Cast >

    Images