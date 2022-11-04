Not Available

Mrs. Malhotra (Reema Lagoo) is the mother of twins, who were separated at birth, and she only has one son. Since then she has been in shock and confined in a wheelchair in the USA. Quiet and mature Prem, (Salman Khan) one of the twins, and his dad (Dalip Tahil) return to India together with Mrs. Malhotra to get Prem married to outgoing and percocious Mala (Karishma Kapoor), who is the daughter of Mr. Sharma (Kader Khan). There Prem meets with his twin brother very outgoing and percocious Raja (also Salman Khan), who looks like him, but is exactly the opposite in nature, A series of comic scenes result as a result of the twins getting together. Raja loves quiet and mature Roopa (Rambha), and both the girls are confused by the change they perceive in their respective lovers. To muddy the waters Tiger Ratanlal (Mukesh Rishi) has sworn vengeance against the Malhotra family for what they did to his dad (Deepak Shirke).