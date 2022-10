Not Available

Bad things happen to bad people. That's what Ursula, the ring leader of a deranged group of street performers called "The Crows", always says. For no apparent reason, the gang starts to torment Mary and Judy: a young car driver and her dog. Her only crime was not paying attention to the annoying street performers. For Mary, the curtains of the most insane and dangerous show will rise - and fall. The Crows' show is not just about blood.