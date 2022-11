Not Available

This classic show was one of Judy's last appearances at the historic Palladium Theatre in London. This unforgettable night also marked a young Liza Minelli's first public stage performance with her legendary mother. Witness Garland's exquisite talent as she performs the most-loved songs of her career while a budding Liza Minnelli more than holds her own offering a glimpse of the performative talent that would eventually launch a stunning career of her own.