Not Available

Two strangers, Sam and Sandy, brought together by a prophecy. As the sun sets, odd events begin to unfold in the shadow of a glittering metropolis. A conspiracy hatches, cracks emerge in two marriages, all somehow connected by unseen forces. As Sandy’s psyche deteriorates, strange creatures emerge from hidden places. Can the two unravel the secret signs and fulfil their cosmic destiny? The fate of the universe depends upon this unlikely duo, and a mysterious feline – Judy.