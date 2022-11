Not Available

Acclaimed folksinger Judy Collins takes the stage at the Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts for this eclectic concert of songs by Joni Mitchell, Rodgers & Hart, Stephen Sondheim and others. The performance, which originally aired on PBS in 2000, includes the songs "Danny Boy," "My Funny Valentine," "Both Sides Now," "Send in the Clowns" and "Bird on a Wire." And don't miss the engaging and thoughtful audio commentary by Collins herself.