In November 1937, Judy Garland sang "Silent Night, Holy Night" with the St. Luke's Episcopal Church Choristers of Long Beach, California. MGM filmed the event in color for use in their 1937 Christmas trailer. The trailer opens with a shot of a small rural church in the snow, lighted up in the dark of night - a Christmas card effect. The camera then moves inside where we see Judy singing at the front of the choir.