Judy Garland: The Concert Years

This very special program-hosted by Judy's daughter, Lorna Luft-is a loving tribute to the life and timeless popularity of superstar Judy Garland, who began as a small-time vaudeville act and grew up to be one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Featuring the fond reminiscences of many family and friends, this show is filled with some of Judy's finest filmed performances. Includes the legendary performer singing-on her own and with stars such as Barbara Streisand, Lena Horne, Liza Minnelli, and Tony Bennett-several of her greatest songs such as The Man That Got Away, Swanee, San Francisco. Chicago, Over the Rainbow, and many more.