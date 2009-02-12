2009

Film JUGAAD, produced by Sandiip Kapur under the banner of Promodome Films and directed by R. Anand Kumar, is RELEASING on 6th February 2009.R. Anand Kumar, who has directed successful Hindi movie DELHI HEIGHTS and around 40 ad commercials, is very upbeat about this comic caper.JUGAAD stars Manoj Bajpai, Hrishitaa Bhatt, Vijay Raz, Sanjay Mishra, Govind Namdeo and is introducing new artiste Nitin.