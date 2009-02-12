2009

Jugaad

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 12th, 2009

Studio

Not Available

Film JUGAAD, produced by Sandiip Kapur under the banner of Promodome Films and directed by R. Anand Kumar, is RELEASING on 6th February 2009.R. Anand Kumar, who has directed successful Hindi movie DELHI HEIGHTS and around 40 ad commercials, is very upbeat about this comic caper.JUGAAD stars Manoj Bajpai, Hrishitaa Bhatt, Vijay Raz, Sanjay Mishra, Govind Namdeo and is introducing new artiste Nitin.

Cast

Hrishitaa BhattPriya
Vijay RaazMurli
Sanjay MishraBakshi Jugaadu
Manoj BajpayeeSandip

