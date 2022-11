Not Available

A unique film adaptation of Juhan Liiv's poetry, where literary symbols in poetry are connected with film images. The film set the task of conveying Juhan Liiv's poetry, his tenderness and love for his country. True pictorial poetry, born from the synergy of Hando Runnel's screenplay, Peeter Tooming's cinematography, Peep Puksi's directing and Lembit Ulfsak's poetry reading.