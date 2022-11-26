Not Available

The tired man standing on the platform is 27-year-old Ayumu Ueno. Facing an unwelcome trip to his childhood home, he goes to light a cigarette. What he finds in his pocket, however, is a jujuba fruit. The shiny red skin brings back vague memories of his second mother, Rèn Shìróng. Born in the Sichuan province of China, jujuba fruits were her favorite snack. At the time, he didn’t want to call her “Mom,” so at his father’s suggestion, she became “Sis.” As he thinks back on Sis, past and present meet, drawing us into a world neither dream nor reality. –"People can never really understand each other. Thinking back, I feel this way because of my former mother-in-law. That time, when Kansai dialect and Sichuan Chinese flew back and forth around me and I called my mother Sis, is recreated on expired 8 millimeter film. The expiration date of the film used is the same year that she walked out on us."