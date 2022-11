Not Available

Soo-jeong is camping on Jukdo Beach, while Jeong-yong has left there for a long time and returned. Soo-jeong and Jeong-yong inevitably meet surfing on the beach. Besides, Jukdo Beach, which emerged as a surfing hot place, gets sick and tired of the heat as time goes by and the girl surfer Beezoo is finally destined to leave there.