Juke Box Racket

Mario ('Peter Clune'), a gangster, takes the fifth amendment when being questioned by the Senate Sub Committee on his connection with racketeering within the juke box industry. While in a small New Jersey town, teenagers Bob (Steve Karmen), Judy (Arlene Corwin),Ginger (Beverly Nazarow), Seymour (Seymour Cassel) and Betty ('Dalene Young (II)' go to the train station to pick up Judy's cousin-from-Tennessee, Lulubelle (Lou Anne Lee). They take her to their local hangout, a pizzeria called "Mom & Pops", a broken down place ran by a couple named Mom (Emy Boselli) and Pop (William J. Daprato.)