Jula Juli Bintang Tujoh

The story of a noble man connected between the real world and the fantasy world tells of Prince Indra Panca Sakti dreaming of meeting seven princesses and intending to go on a quest for those with charming beauty and beauty. He also promised not to return to the Shah Alam Palace as long as he could not bring his seven daughters back to be his wife. Beginning with the story of a battle between two Prince Mambang, Mambang Aduka and Mambang Arjuna with Jin Afrit Mata One, the King of Kayangan, the father of seven goddesses decides to throw his seven children to the earth and swears to be pomegranates. The element of love between families is inserted when a sacred pomegranate is met by a woman who has long been married, but is not bestowed with her eyes. She ate the pomegranate finally conceived and gave birth to seven daughters.