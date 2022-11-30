Jules Massenet: Cendrillon

Not Available

With its combination of enchanting love story and broad, burlesque comedy, Cendrillon is one of the great operatic fairy tales a Cinderella that looks back to Charles Perraults original story in all its richness and ambiguity. Massenets sensuous Belle Epoque fairy tale is gilded with lavish orchestral textures and glittering vocal writing, drawing on everything from baroque dances to Wagner-inspired chromaticism to bring its story to colourful life, conjuring a world of infinite musical and emotional variety.