Jules Verne: a Lifelong Journey

When Jules Verne was a child he used to dream of distant countries and continents, he tried to imagine what it was like there in those faraway places which are yet for him to be discovered. He didn't like studying at the Sorbonne much, he wasn't into the laws and norms which were forced upon him. Instead he preferred to study star maps and dream about crossing the cosmic abyss. Alexander Dumas was his ticket to the world of literature. But success only came after he had started writing about things he dreamed of the most -adventures. And those were not just works of fiction: many of Verne's ideas have been hailed as prophetic. Whoever said our dreams are not material?