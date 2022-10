Not Available

From the pastoral landscapes of Beethoven's Symphony No. 6 to the vibrant folk scenes of Strauss' sound-poem Till Eulenspiegels lustige Streiche and Dvoak's Violin Concerto, this Prom takes a vivid journey across Central Europe. At the BBC Proms 2014, the world's largest classical music festival, David Zinman appeared in his final concert as chief conductor of Zurich's Tonhalle Orchestra, stepping down after almost 20 years.