Julia y el celacanto

In Tordesa, a small fishing village in the Spanish Levant, appears a coelacanth, an important fish that in recent years has attracted the attention of the press and scientists around the world. In this village, the only one who realizes the importance of the fish is Julia, who is also aware of the significant rewards that sages offer for the capture. But due to a number of circumstances, the news reaches the head of a scientific institution and they send a delegate to handle the fish. Facing the danger of having the fish removed, Julia hides it aided by his brothers