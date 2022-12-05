Not Available

Julia and Nina have always been friends. Julia is a whirlwind in every setting. She is festive, fast-talking and creative. Nina is observant, hides behind her camera and adores her friend’s vitality. When the film starts, they are in their late 20s. Julia lives in Copenhagen and struggles with an escalating alcohol problem, and Nina tries to understand and help her while fighting her own demons. What starts out as Julia’s story grows over four years into a story about mental health and addiction, about parties, life crises and art. But most of all, it is a story of the type of friendship that is deep enough to accommodate both love and conflicts. ‘Julia&I’ is a (self) portrait of two women who give everything to each other and the camera. From funerals and angry quarrels to a fateful encounter with the Danish X-Factor judge Thomas Blachman. And always with Nina’s camera at hand.