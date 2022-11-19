Julian Sas - Delivered

Not Available

This album is what the thousands of Julian Sas fans at his gigs have been asking for. It is 100% live and the track list includes all the Julian Sas classics and favourites from his catalogue of studio albums plus an exciting version of Jimi Hendrix' Hey Joe. Although only 31 years old, Julian Sas has already been favourably compared to such blues luminaries and guitar giants like Johnny Winter, Rory Gallagher and Jimi Hendrix. Over the last couple of years Julian Sas and his band have become a very popular live act, especially in the Benelux and Germany. Every show is the most important, almost a matter of life and death. Two hours of Rock, Blues and Boogie, commitment and dedication. No holding back. This DVD set capture that essence of Julian Sas. Two hours of rock, boogie, blues, emotion, excitement and above all good, honest music played with verve.