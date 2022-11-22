Not Available

Julian Sorelin paluu

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Studio Filmowe Zodiak

Based on a short story by Andrzej Mencwel. Somewhere in Poland, spring 1980. Julian S. is an intelligent young man with a lot of interests. After another argument with his father, he leaves the house. Comrade R., the mayor of the city, engages Julian as his son's tutor. Krzysztof R. doesn't want to study, to annoy his parents, but Julian wins his friendship and encourages independent thinking. Meanwhile, the Mayor is so preoccupied with his career that he doesn't notice the growing intimacy between his wife and Julian.

Cast

