Juliano Cezar Ao Vivo

Juliano Cesar (Passos, April 29, 1960) is a singer, songwriter and Brazilian presenter. He began his career in 1985, after being pedestrian rodeos and farmer. The interior of Minas Gerais, Julian spent his nest-egg on his first album independently, which featured his performance in reworkings of hits and Chitãozinho Xororó and Millionaire and Jose Rico, among others. In the late 80s he moved to São Paulo, and in 1990 released his first album for a record deal, this time with his compositions, including "not learned to say goodbye", later covered by Leandro and Leonardo. For this disc Julian won the Sharp Award singer revelation. After five years with no record and a trip to Nashville, the mecca of country, where he maintained contact with the popes of the genre, Julian launched in 1997, his first album for Paradoxx, already fully dedicated to country music.