2000

Julie Johnson

  • Romance
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 2000

Studio

Not Available

A New Jersey housewife is dissatisfied with her everyday life because she is smarter than she or anyone else knows. While taking a computer class, Julie discovers her abilities and finds the courage to make dramatic life changes. This is a story of realizing one's potential and being willing to turn one's life upside down to take a chance on finding happiness. Claire, Julie's best friend, goes along with Julie's secret quest and eventually moves in with her. Both women are on a search to realize their dreams and come to terms with their love for each other.

Cast

Courtney LoveClaire
Noah EmmerichRick Johnson
Mischa BartonLisa Johnson
Gideon JacobsFranky Johnson
Lili TaylorJulie Johnson

