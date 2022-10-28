Juliet and Alfa Romeo

Not Available

Tilen (18), an attractive high school student, swears to be faithful forever in the hope that his girlfriend will let him sleep with her. Suddenly, a sequence of tragic events turns his world upside down. He starts to believe he is under a spell which could put his life in jeopardy, which prevents him from having a relationship with Sara (18), his one true love. He finally succeeds to get his life back on the right track with the help of his best friend Zeljko, a mysterious fortune-teller, and the power of love.