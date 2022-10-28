Not Available

Juliet and Alfa Romeo

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Tilen (18), an attractive high school student, swears to be faithful forever in the hope that his girlfriend will let him sleep with her. Suddenly, a sequence of tragic events turns his world upside down. He starts to believe he is under a spell which could put his life in jeopardy, which prevents him from having a relationship with Sara (18), his one true love. He finally succeeds to get his life back on the right track with the help of his best friend Zeljko, a mysterious fortune-teller, and the power of love.

