A triptych reinterpreting Shakespeare's classiccharacter Juliet. Juliet's Choice: In the 70's Ju worked in a printing store where a boy with a banned article changes her life. Two Juliets: Mei is told that in the 80's a woman faked insanity to be locked up just to wait for her lover. One More Juliet: In 2010 "Juliet" tries to commit suicide but a TV commercial crew gets in the way.....