She. Is. Not. Easily. Defined. How would YOU categorise yourself in just five words? Enjoy some comedic therapy as Juliette Burton takes you on her journey of self discovery (and mental health recovery) in asking: why can't we be everything at once? Whether you're a pessimistic optimist, an introverted extrovert, or a successful failure, there's laughs for all in this narrative show with heart.