"What they imagine" - Bernard chokes to death on a boiled egg while his wife looks on. Juliette watches him suffocate without intervening and, as though waking from a long sleep, she abruptly leaves their house, marching straight ahead. Arriving in Havre by chance, she tries to board a freighter, but must wait 48 hours. In the port, she encounters Santiago, a young man who sells chips from his father's mobile stall.