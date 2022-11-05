Juliette of The Herbs

Not Available

A beautiful lyrical portrait of the life and work of Juliette de Bairacli Levy: herbalist, author, breeder of Afghan hounds, friend of the Gypsies, traveller in search of herbal wisdom and the pioneer of holistic veterinary medicine. Her well-loved and now classic herbal remedies for animals and for children have been a vital inspiration to the present day herbal renaissance and holistic animal care community. For more than 60 years Juliette lived with the Gypsies, nomads and peasants of the world, learning the healing arts of these people who live close to nature, and learning from nature herself. Now 85 years of age, Juliette's life story is as colourful and exciting as her tremendous wealth of herbal knowledge. Filmed on location in many beautiful countries, and interwoven with Juliette's vast collection of archival photographs, together with scenes of Gypsies dancing and Bedouins with their herds.