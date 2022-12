Not Available

Julio, a young and sexy Puerto Rican tattoo artist, works out of the basement of his cousin Jose's barbershop. Julio gets into trouble on an all too-frequent basis, Jose, is barely keeping things under control around the shop. Between Tony, the mafioso wannabe barber who would like to take over the shop, and Gustav, the gossip-obsessed, gay barber in a desperate search for a mate, it's a wonder any hair actually gets cut.