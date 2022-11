Not Available

Backed by a symphony orchestra, singing superstar Julio Iglesias puts on a lively performance for 20,000 enthusiastic fans in this concert program, filmed live in 1981 at the Sultan's Pool, Jerusalem's natural amphitheater. Iglesias performs such beloved classics as "El Amor," "De Nina a Mujer," "Guantanemera," "33 Anos," "Quiereme Mucho," "Con Una Pinta Asi," "Si Me Dejas, No Vale," "Pobre Diablo," "Hey!" and more.