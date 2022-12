Not Available

Early twentieth century. The future poet, the nurturer of lyrics of love, Julius Janonis, is maturing among the students of Šiauliai Gymnasium. The son of a poor peasant, sick with tuberculosis, spotted a classmate, Milda, from a wealthy family admiring his talent. Unfortunately, at a high society party held at Milda’s parents house, where Julius reads his poems, guests make fun of the poet. When World War I comes, Janonis is taken to Voronezh, to the Lithuanian diaspora.