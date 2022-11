Not Available

Enter the miraculous world of Julius Jr., and join this clever monkey and his pals Worry Bear, Sheree, Clancy, and Ping, as they unlock young imaginations with inventive episodes and toe-tapping music videos. Based on the Paul Frank family of characters, this new series takes preschoolers on exciting adventures into a magical box playhouse and through the wondrous Hall of Doors to discover the importance of cooperation and creativity.