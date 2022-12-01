Not Available

Julia, the innocent and naive young woman enjoying the bliss of youth is fascinated, like any other girl of her age, by trendy and handsome young men.Unfortunately for her, the youth who steals her heart is a cunning manipulator by the name of Dilru.With his deceptive good looks and clothes he is sure to attract women at will.And Julia is no exception.She meets Dilru and falls head over heels in love.But she is not aware that the young man is in Sri Lanka after fleeing England as he is suspected of involvement in the murder of a young girl, a Sri Lankan expatriate.Julia's whole life takes a new turn with this fateful meeting.