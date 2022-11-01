Not Available

A problematic girl Sugar witnessed an old woman committed suicide, and leaving behind the scene, a "suicide manual". Police officer. Alan with ex-girlfriend Lorna assisted by Pierre, a silly police officer on suspension, worked together in the investigation and got some clues. At the most crucial part of the investigation, Pierre suddenly disappeared, Alan, Lorna were also being suspended from duties. Both started to dream of a mysterious old woman, warning them to stop meddling with the case. Despite the warning, Alan and Lorna continued to investigate and lead to the discovery of a mysterious bookstore ...