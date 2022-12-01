July 4th, 1925

Not Available

July 4, 1925: The day Blessed Pier Giorgio left us for the homeland. This short film is a present day look at the life of a young saint who died at the ripe age of 24-- The places he lived and frequented "The week before I left for Italy to shoot this film, I realized I did not have nearly enough money to cover the costs of stock and processing. I was spending time with my Grandpa in adoration at Church, when suddenly, after I loaded him up in the car, a small Spanish woman tapped me on the shoulder and gave me an envelope saying, "Here, this is a gift from God." She scampered away, and I opened it, deeply touched, as I pulled out two thousand dollars. I could never find this woman to thank her, though I have looked for her every time I return to that same parish." - Jake Hart