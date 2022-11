Not Available

Two languorous summer days, two thorny tales of romantic misunderstanding: in part one, two girlfriends (Milena Csergo and Lucie Grunstein) head to the Cergy leisure park for a day of swimming and equally vigorous flirtation; in the second, a Norwegian exchange student (Hanne Mathisen Haga) finds herself the target of unwanted attention from two would-be suitors.